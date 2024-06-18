U.S. Secretary of Treasury headed to Atlanta for 'major announcement' on fentanyl trafficking

article

Janet L. Yellen, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, is expected to make a stop in the Peach State on Wednesday to make "a major announcement" on the ongoing battle against fentanyl trafficking.

Sec. Yellen will be joined by Ryan K. Buchanan, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, and other local law enforcement partners.

Following the press conference, Yellen is expected to hold a roundtable discussion with banks and law enforcement agencies to offer ways to collaborate in the future to put an end to drug trafficking.

The press conference starts at 10 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta. It will be livestreamed here.