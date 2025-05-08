Closures along Bolton Road in Atlanta | What we know

A section of Bolton Road NW in Atlanta will be temporarily closed for two weeks starting Friday to allow for utility-related upgrades, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

What we know:

The road closure will affect Bolton Road NW between Hollywood Road NW and Marietta Road NW on weekdays from May 9 through May 23. Local traffic will still be able to access the area via Paul Avenue NW, Collins Drive NW, and Parkview Lane NW.

Detours will be clearly marked, and enforcement officers will be present to assist with traffic flow.

What you can do:

For drivers traveling eastbound on Bolton Road NW, the detour will direct them to:

Turn right onto Main Street to Hollywood Road NW

Right onto Hollywood Road NW to Perry Boulevard NW

Left onto Perry Boulevard to Marietta Road NW

Left onto Marietta Road NW to return to Bolton Road NW

For westbound traffic:

Turn left onto Marietta Road NW to Perry Boulevard NW

Right onto Perry Boulevard NW to Hollywood Road NW

Right onto Hollywood Road NW to Peyton Drive NW

Left onto Peyton Drive NW to James Jackson Parkway NW

Right onto James Jackson Parkway NW back to Bolton Road NW