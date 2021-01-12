Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci wanted in connection to deadly December shooting, police say

article

Police are searching for a well-known Atlanta rapper on multiple charges related to a shooting death over the weekend.

Rayshawn Bennett, 29, who goes by the stage name YFN Lucci, is wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault among other charges in connection to the death of 28-year-old James Adams on December 10, 2020.

Atlanta police said Adams was found shot around 5:20 p.m. in the middle of the 900 block of Peeples Street SW. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

A second victim, later identified as 32-year-old Kevin Wright arrived at Atlanta Fire Station 14 in a personal vehicle. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and has since been recovering from those injuries.

Police believe a deadly shooting and a man rushed to a nearby fire station in southwest Atlanta on Dec. 10, 2020 are related. (FOX 5)

Investigators linked the two shootings, and with the help of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, were able to identify Bennett and two others.

Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, have since been taken into custody in South Florida thanks to the help of the Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Police Department, The US Attorney’s Office in Miami, and the FBI Field Office in Miami. They face similar charges to Bennett, who is still on the run.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or can leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipster could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

