APS Forward 2040: Board approves plan to close or repurpose 16 campuses starting in 2027

The Brief APS approved a districtwide plan to close or repurpose 16 schools starting in 2027. Officials cite underutilization, rising costs and inequitable student opportunities as key reasons for the overhaul. The multiyear transition will reshape boundaries, reassign staff and consolidate programs across Atlanta.



The Atlanta Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve a sweeping plan that will close or restructure 16 schools across the district beginning in 2027.

The plan, known as APS Forward 2040, calls for a mix of closures and repurposing as officials work to address a growing budget shortfall and what they describe as widespread underutilization of school buildings.

APS Forward 2040 approved

What we know:

District leaders say many campuses are operating far below capacity, which limits academic programs, extracurricular options and specialized services. They also point to rising operational costs, aging facilities and inequities in student opportunities as reasons the changes are necessary. During a presentation, school officials outlined additional goals, including reducing deferred maintenance costs, improving staff to student ratios and positioning the district to qualify for more state reimbursement for future construction projects.

APS reports it conducted more than 50 public meetings, issued nine task force updates, responded to hundreds of public messages and collected thousands of survey responses during the planning process.

Officials say the vote moves APS into a multiyear transition that will reshape school boundaries, reassign staff and consolidate programs across Atlanta. They add that the district will continue community engagement as new attendance zones are developed and relocation plans are finalized.

Fight against school closures

The backstory:

The vote followed months of debate over APS Forward 2040, the district’s long-range plan to close or repurpose 16 schools beginning in 2027.

Atlanta Public Schools officials said the restructuring is necessary because of a projected budget shortfall and declining enrollment in several neighborhoods.

Parents and community leaders voiced strong opposition at public meetings and rallies, arguing the proposal disproportionately affects Black communities and removes critical neighborhood anchors.

Dunbar Elementary was among the schools at the center of that pushback, with residents calling it a lifeline for Mechanicsville.

The board’s approval cements a multi-year overhaul that will consolidate students, realign resources and reshape attendance zones across the city.

APS schools closing or being repurposed

Dig deeper:

Here is a full list of APS schools impacted by Wednesday night's vote:

Cleveland Elementary School, closing and building repurposed

Continental Colony Elementary School, closing and repurposed

Dunbar Elementary School, closing and repurposed

F. L. Stanton Elementary School, closing and repurposed

Perkerson Elementary School, closing and merged under the plan

Peyton Forest Elementary School, closing and repurposed

Finch Elementary School, closing and merged

Jackson Primary Elementary School, closing and consolidated into Jackson Main

Douglass High School 9th Grade Campus, closing and consolidating into the main campus

KIPP Soul Primary, repurposed under the plan

KIPP Soul Academy, repurposed under the plan

Scott Elementary School, repurposed and consolidated

Toomer Elementary School Annex, repurposed and annex closed

Sylvan Middle School, repurposed and converted to an elementary school

Usher Collier Elementary School, repurposed and consolidated, pending funding

Smith Intermediate Elementary School, repurposed and consolidated, pending funding

When will this happen?

Timeline:

Here is a look at key dates surrounding APS Forward 2040:

Early 2024: APS begins reviewing school capacity, underutilization and small school size as part of its long-range facilities study.

Spring 2024 to Fall 2025: APS conducts its community engagement process. This includes more than 50 public meetings, nine task force updates, more than 600 public messages, more than 7,600 survey responses and nearly 30,000 website visitors.

Fall 2025: APS presents long-term financial goals tied to Forward 2040, including reducing deferred maintenance costs, improving staff to student ratios and increasing revenue through unused buildings.

Late 2025: APS continues visioning sessions and forms new task force subcommittees focused on arts, repurposing, workforce development and medical pathways.

January to February 2026: APS develops administrative regulations and community engagement procedures for redistricting.

January to March 2026: APS develops draft SPLOST 2027 recommendations.

March to April 2026: APS presents the SPLOST 2027 draft plan to the board.

April to May 2026: Community engagement takes place on the SPLOST draft list.

June 2026: The board votes on whether to place the SPLOST 2027 referendum on the November ballot.

Spring 2026: Planning begins for attendance zone changes scheduled for the 2027 to 2028 school year.

Fall 2026: Board vote scheduled on the 2027 to 2028 attendance zones.

November 2026: Voters decide the SPLOST 2027 referendum.

Spring 2027: Planning begins for attendance zone changes scheduled for the 2028 to 2029 school year.

Fall 2027: Board vote scheduled on the 2028 to 2029 attendance zones.

July 1, 2027: SPLOST 2027 collections begin if approved by voters.