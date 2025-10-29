APS unveils final plan to repurpose 16 schools, save millions

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools unveiled its final plan to close or repurpose 16 schools as part of a sweeping cost-saving effort, with changes set to begin in the 2027-2028 school year. The proposal would save an estimated $20 million to $25 million annually, reduce capacity by 5,200 seats and raise elementary school utilization to 78.2%. Some of the projects would require ESPLOST funding. The board will officially hear the plan for the first time on Nov. 3.



Atlanta Public Schools has released its final plan for major structural changes that could reshape neighborhoods across the city. The district’s latest proposal would close or repurpose 16 schools over the next few years as part of a cost-saving initiative.

APS releases final facilities plan

What we know:

The plan, which will be presented to the APS Board of Education next week, includes school consolidations, boundary changes and building conversions. If approved, the changes would begin taking effect in 2027.

APS leaders say the district is facing a $100 million budget gap this year and another $57 million shortfall next year. According to APS, the proposed facility changes are expected to:

Save $20 million to $25 million annually in operational costs.

Defer $65 million in potential maintenance costs.

Reduce district capacity by approximately 5,200 seats.

Improve elementary school utilization from 66.7% to 78.2%.

APS repurposing 16 schools

What we know:

The schools included in the list are: Cleveland Elementary School, Continental Colony Elementary School, Douglass High School 9th Grade Campus, Dunbar Elementary School, F. L. Stanton Elementary School, Finch Elementary School, Jackson Primary Elementary School, KIPP Soul Primary (charter), KIPP Soul Academy (charter), Perkerson Elementary School, Peyton Forest Elementary School, Scott Elementary School, Smith Intermediate Elementary School, Sylvan Middle School, Toomer Elementary School Annex and Usher-Collier Elementary School.

APS closing schools

What we know:

According to the plan posted on the district’s website, all the following closures would take place after the 2026–2027 school year:

Cleveland Elementary School would close. The district would make maintenance improvements to Dobbs, Heritage Academy, Humphries and Hutchinson Elementary Schools, with students reassigned to one of those schools. APS said closing Cleveland would save $1.5 million to $2 million annually and decrease district capacity by 575 seats.

Continental Colony Elementary School would close. The district would make improvements to Deerwood Academy, Fickett and Kimberly Elementary Schools, reassigning students there. APS said closing Continental Colony would save $1.5 million to $2 million annually and decrease capacity by 500 seats.

Douglass High School’s 9th Grade building would close, combining all Douglass High students onto one campus. The district said this would reduce capacity by 625 seats and save about $500,000 a year.

Dunbar Elementary School would close, with students moving to BAMO, Benteen and Parkside Elementary Schools after maintenance improvements. The change would reduce capacity by 450 seats and save $1.5 million to $2 million annually.

F. L. Stanton Elementary School would close. Students would move to M. A. Jones Elementary School and Hollis Academy after upgrades. Some students would move from the Douglass Cluster to the Washington Cluster, as well as Usher-Collier and Scott Elementary Schools — changes that would require ESPLOST funding. The district said it would reduce capacity by 400 seats and save $1.5 million to $2 million per year.

Finch and Perkerson Elementary Schools would close and merge into the current Sylvan Middle School building beginning in 2028. All students in the area would become part of the Washington Cluster. The change would reduce capacity by 1,350 seats and save $3 million to $4 million annually after maintenance improvements.

Jackson Primary Elementary School (Pre-K only) would close and merge with Jackson Main, forming a Pre-K–5 school. The district said no boundary change would be needed, and capacity would drop by 350 seats, saving about $1.5 million to $2 million per year.

Peyton Forest Elementary School would close, with students moving to Beecher Hills, Miles, Peyton Forest and West Manor elementary schools after maintenance work. The move would save about $1.5 million to $2 million annually and reduce capacity by 500 seats.

APS repurposing buildings and sites

What we know:

The Toomer Annex Building would be repurposed, with Pre-K students moved to nearby schools.

Carver Early College would convert to a 6th–12th grade District-wide School of the Arts and an Early College High School beginning in 2027. Elementary feeder schools would be assigned to adjacent clusters (Washington and South Atlanta). Washington High School would remain a high school cluster offering district-wide choice in select career and technical education programs.

Read the full plan from Atlanta Public Schools

APS school additions

What we know:

APS plans to build a new 700–900-seat elementary school on the A.D. Williams site and combine Usher-Collier and Scott Elementary Schools . Both existing schools would be repurposed. The project is expected to generate an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in annual operational savings and reduce district capacity by 400 to 600 seats.

The district wants to add an addition to Maynard Jackson High School . The plan includes a 300-seat expansion at Maynard Jackson High School, with the capability to grow to 600 seats in the future. The school’s attendance boundaries would remain unchanged.

Midtown High School could also see a 300-seat addition under the proposed plan. Its attendance boundaries would also remain unchanged.

APS proposes a 200-seat addition at King Middle School. The attendance boundaries for the school would remain the same.

All the additions would require an ESPLOST.

Give input to APS about the repurposing plan

What you can do:

APS has scheduled two community meetings where families can learn more and share feedback. They are at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 at the Center for Leadership and Learning.

You can also give feedback to the district using their online feedback form.

Atlanta school board to hear facilities plan

What's next:

The board meeting where this plan will first be presented is set for Nov. 5. A second read will be required in December before a vote can take place.