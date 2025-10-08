Atlanta school on the chopping block is a 'lifeline' to community, residents say

The Brief Dunbar Elementary in Mechanicsville faces potential closure due to Atlanta Public Schools’ budget crisis. APS is working to address a $100 million shortfall, district officials told parents, teachers, and staff at a community meeting Wednesday. Residents have expressed concern over transportation issues and the school's vital role in the neighborhood.



The community surrounding Dunbar Elementary School is fighting to keep it open, as Atlanta Public Schools grapples with a massive hole in its budget.

On Wednesday evening, school administrators met with parents, staff, kids, and community members to float the idea of shuttering the school.

But there is a strong push to keep it open.

"This school is a lifeline to this community," said Sharon Collins, a community member whose son and grandson both attended Dunbar. "It takes a village. And the school is a village."

What we know:

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is considering closing Paul L. Dunbar Elementary in Mechanicsville as part of efforts to address a $100 million budget gap this year and an additional $57 million deficit next year, administrators told the crowd.

APS has emphasized that the decision is not final, and school officials are seeking community input before making any changes.

"I want y’all to take a deep breath," said Andrew Lovett Jr., human resources staffing director of APS, to the room of parents. "Our goal tonight is to get your voice on paper, so we can share it with people who make decisions."

School spokesperson Seth Coleman declined to answer questions about the proposal.

The backstory:

People who live in the community say Dunbar Elementary has been a central part of the Mechanicsville neighborhood for years.

APS has cited low enrollment as one factor in the potential closure.

However, supporters of the school say that enrollment has recently increased by 33 percent, according to the 2024-2025 school year climate survey.

They add that the neighborhood is set to see the construction of hundreds of new homes, which could further bolster the school's student population.

APS said that if Dunbar Elementary closes, the building would be repurposed for "community good."

Students from the school would be redirected to four other nearby schools: Benteen, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Parkside. However, community members have raised concerns about the impact this could have, particularly for families who rely on walking their children to school.

The prospect of relocating children to schools in the West End has raised transportation concerns, particularly for parents without cars.

"I’m expecting that they listen to the parents, and they listen to the community," said Dr. David Holder, from the Mechanicsville Community Civic Association. "We have a lot of parents that walk their kids to school. If they put the students over in the West End, we’re talking about dealing with transportation issues."

What's next:

On Wednesday evening, APS administrators held a community meeting in Mechanicsville, explaining the financial situation and the need for cuts.

APS plans to hold two more meetings, Oct. 20 and Nov. 10, with the Board of Education expected to make a final decision later in November.