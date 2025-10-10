APS updates facilities plan with new options

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools is updating its plan for repurposing in order to save money. The new plans are part of a group that could be voted on as early as December. Most of the changes are at the elementary level.



Atlanta Public Schools is updating its proposed facilities plan, which includes new options for closing or repurposing schools as part of an effort to save money and optimize resources.

The backstory:

In September, the district released 17 possible scenarios that would close or repurpose between 11 and 13 schools. APS officials say the updated plan builds on those initial proposals and will continue to evolve based on community feedback.

What we know:

New ideas added to the updated plan include:

KIPP Soul Primary and KIPP Soul Academy — both charter schools — would be repurposed.

Finch Elementary and Perkerson Elementary would be merged and relocated to the Sylvan Hills Middle School campus.

Perkerson, Finch, and Gideons Elementary Schools would join the Washington Cluster, while Slater Elementary and Price Middle School would join the South Atlanta Cluster.

Hollis Innovation Academy would remain a K–8 school instead of converting to a K–5 model.

The School of the Arts at Carver campus would serve both middle and high school students from across the district, with students in the Carver Cluster receiving preference.

Carver Early College would become a district-wide high school, also giving priority to students in the current Carver Cluster.

What's next:

Nothing is final yet — the district said the APS Board of Education will have a first read of the plan in November. A second read is expected in December, which would be the earliest the plan could be voted on.

What you can do:

Questions about the plans can be sent to APS on its website.