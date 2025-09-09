APS redistricting: Which schools could close or be repurposed

The Brief The scenarios focus primarily on elementary schools, with some changes at middle schools and additional seats proposed at high schools. Officials estimate that between 11 and 13 schools could ultimately be affected out of almost two dozen scenarios under consideration. The school board will decide which scenarios, if any, it would like to adopt.



Atlanta Public Schools is considering multiple scenarios that could close or repurpose schools across the district in an effort to address under-enrollment and improve efficiency, according to documents from the district.

Big picture view:

The scenarios focus primarily on elementary schools, with some changes at middle schools and additional seats proposed at high schools. Officials estimate that between 11 and 13 schools could ultimately be affected out of almost two dozen scenarios under consideration.

Atlanta Public Schools hired consulting group HPM to create a list of scenarios. The school board will decide which, if any, it would like to adopt.

Potential Scenarios:

Here are the different scenarios proposed by HPM:

General adjustments

Toomer Annex: Pre-K classes would be moved to elementary schools.

Douglas 9th Grade Academy: Students would be moved into Douglass High School.

North Atlanta Elementary Schools

Scenario 1: Combine Jackson Main with Jackson Primary; combine Sarah Smith Primary with Sarah Smith Intermediate; Brandon Primary and Brandon Main both serve Pre-K–5 but remain separate schools.

Scenario 2: Brandon Primary and Brandon Main each serve Pre-K–5; Sarah Smith Primary merges with Sarah Smith Intermediate; Jackson Main and Primary repurposed; Sutton 6th Grade Academy becomes Pre-K–5.

Scenario 3: Brandon Primary and Brandon Main each serve Pre-K–5; Sarah Smith Primary merges with Sarah Smith Intermediate; Jackson Main and Primary repurposed; Sutton 6th Grade Academy becomes Pre-K–8.

North Atlanta Middle Schools

Scenario 1: Move Sutton 6 into Sutton 7–8, with a 350-seat addition; Sutton 6 repurposed as an elementary school.

Scenario 2: Both Sutton 6 and 7–8 remain as middle schools; no additions needed.

Scenario 3: Sutton 6 converted into Pre-K–8; Sutton 7–8 remains a middle school.

North Atlanta High School could need an addition of up to 250 seats.

Carver Cluster (Elementary Schools)

Scenario 1: Repurpose Perkerson Elementary; students reassigned to Finch, Gideons or Slater.

Scenario 2: Repurpose Finch Elementary; students reassigned to Gideons, Perkerson and Slater.

Douglass Cluster (Elementary Schools)

Scenario 1: Students reassigned to Boyd, Harper Archer, Scott, Usher Collier or KIPP Woodson Park; FL Stanton repurposed, with students moved to the Washington Cluster.

Scenario 2: FL Stanton repurposed, but students remain in Douglass Cluster; other students reassigned to Boyd, Harper Archer, Scott, Usher Collier or KIPP Woodson Park.

Washington Cluster (Elementary Schools)

Scenario 1: Hollis Innovation repurposed to serve K–5 only; grades 6–8 moved to Russell West End Middle; M.A. Jones closed.

Scenario 2: Hollis Innovation repurposed to K–5; M.A. Jones closed; FL Stanton students moved from Douglass Cluster to Washington Cluster; Hollis grades 6–8 moved to Russell West End Middle; Washington High School receives Stanton students.

Scenario 3: Hollis Innovation repurposed to K–5; M.A. Jones remains open; FL Stanton students moved from Douglass Cluster to Washington Cluster; Hollis grades 6–8 moved to Russell West End Middle; Washington High School receives Stanton students.

Maynard Jackson Cluster

Scenario 1: Barak and Michelle Obama Elementary repurposed; students consolidated into Benteen, Dunbar and Parkside.

Scenario 2: Dunbar Elementary repurposed; students consolidated into Benteen, Barak and Michelle Obama Elementary, and Parkside.

High school may need 400–750-seat addition.

King Middle School may need up to 600 additional seats.

Mays Cluster (Elementary Schools)

Scenario 1: Repurpose Peyton Forest Elementary; leaves Beecher Hills, Cascade, Miles and West Manor.

Scenario 2: Repurpose West Manor Elementary; leaves Beecher Hills, Cascade, Miles and Peyton Forest.

Midtown High School could require up to 300 additional seats.

South Atlanta Cluster (Elementary Schools)

Scenario 1: Repurpose Heritage Academy; leaves Cleveland, Dobbs, Humphries and Hutchinson.

Scenario 2: Repurpose Cleveland and Heritage Academy; leaves Dobbs, Humphries and Hutchinson.

Scenario 3: Repurpose Cleveland and Humphries; leaves Dobbs, Heritage Academy and Hutchinson.

Therrell Cluster (Elementary Schools)

Scenario 1: Repurpose Kimberly Elementary; leaves Continental Colony, Deerwood Academy and Fickett.

Scenario 2: Repurpose Continental Colony Elementary; leaves Kimberly, Deerwood Academy and Fickett.

Dig deeper:

All scenarios would require boundary adjustments across affected schools, HPM noted.

You can watch the strategy group's recorded presentation here.

What's next:

APS is hosting several community meetings to get input on the plan.

Nothing is final until the board votes on it. That vote is expected in December.