Atlanta Public Schools holding public meetings on closures and redistricting

The Brief APS will hold an in-person meeting Sept. 10 on school capacity. Four virtual regional sessions set for Sept. 8–9. Meeting recordings and survey available on APS Forward 2040 site until Sept. 15.



Atlanta Public Schools has begun holding public meetings as it considers a sweeping facilities plan that could lead to school closures, consolidations and redistricting.

What we know:

The district’s Comprehensive Long-Range Facilities Plan, known as APS Forward 2040, shows that while there are about 70,000 seats available across schools, only 50,000 students are enrolled.

Officials say the plan is intended to address overcrowded campuses, underused buildings and aging facilities, while ensuring equitable access to specialized programs.

Additional meetings are expected in October.

APS Public Meetings

In-person

Sept. 10, 6 p.m. — High School Overutilization (Maynard Jackson, North Atlanta, Midtown) at Midtown High, 929 Charles Allen Dr NE

Virtual

Sept. 8, 5–6:30 p.m. — Southeast Region (Jackson, Carver, South Atlanta)

Sept. 8, 7–8:30 p.m. — Central Region (Washington, Midtown)

Sept. 9, 5–6:30 p.m. — Northwest Region (Douglass, North Atlanta)

Sept. 9, 7–8:30 p.m. — Southwest Region (Mays, Therrell)

Recordings will be posted on the APS Forward 2040 dashboard, and a community survey is open until Sept. 15.

District leaders plan to present final recommendations in November and adopt a plan by December. If approved, the changes could include converting K-8 schools to elementary campuses, merging several schools, and expanding others.