APS faces backlash over proposal to close Continental Colony Elementary School

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools faces a $57 million shortfall and may close up to 16 schools citywide. Parents argue closing Continental Colony Elementary would cost more than keeping it open. The final APS board vote on school closures is set for December 3.



Parents and community leaders in southwest Atlanta are pushing back against plans to close Continental Colony Elementary School, one of several schools targeted under a sweeping cost-cutting proposal by Atlanta Public Schools.

Continental Colony Elementary School to close?

What they're saying:

The Hogan Road campus has served the Greenbriar community since 1962. PTA President Bajah Whitehead said learning that APS might close or repurpose the school came as a shock.

"I was totally shocked. It was like a blow because Continental Colony has been in this community for years," Whitehead said. "Continental Colony was open when I was a little girl."

Whitehead, who has a son and grandson enrolled at the International Baccalaureate School, said she’s attended multiple meetings with consultants managing the district’s downsizing process. APS officials say the district faces a $57 million budget shortfall and must close up to 16 schools citywide to offset declining enrollment and high maintenance costs.

Still, many residents say the numbers don’t add up. "We were told it would cost $2 million to close Continental Colony Elementary School. And then it will take $12 million to retrofit Deerwood Academy so that it could house the number of students that they want to send over there. Those numbers don’t make sense to me," Whitehead said.

Former APS teacher and local attorney Dante Hudson, who lives in the district, said families are frustrated by a pattern of closures in Southwest Atlanta. "Frustration, because this is one in a long line of school closings. I used to be a teacher at Thomasville Heights, and they closed that school," Hudson said. "This is, in my opinion, one of the premier neighborhoods in Southwest Atlanta, and it deserves a functioning high-quality elementary school."

What is APS Forward 2040 plan?

The backstory:

Facing chronic under-enrollment and aging facilities, Atlanta Public Schools in September launched its "APS Forward 2040" comprehensive facilities plan. The district estimates it has about 70,000 seats but only around 50,000 students, leaving large portions of campuses under-used.

Under the plan, APS is considering closing or repurposing up to 16 schools by the 2027 school year. The district says the changes could save roughly $20 million annually plus up to $65 million in deferred maintenance expenses.

As part of the process, APS conducted more than 40 community meetings, opened a public survey and will give stakeholders one final public comment session on Dec. 3 before a board vote. The district says the plan is intended to align facilities, resources and programs to better serve all students citywide.

What is APS saying?

The other side:

In a statement, Atlanta Public Schools said it remains committed to shaping the district’s long-term success through its "APS Forward 2040" plan. Officials said the process has included nearly 40 community meetings, more than 7,000 survey responses, and extensive outreach to principals, task forces, and families.

"Conversations about school consolidations are emotional because our schools are the heart of our neighborhoods," the district’s statement read. "However, this work is necessary for both the immediate and long-term health of Atlanta Public Schools. To serve our students effectively, we must align our facilities and resources in ways that maximize learning opportunities, expand access to specialized programs, and create sustainable, equitable environments across the city."

Next meeting

What's next:

Parents and stakeholders will have one final opportunity to speak before the board votes on the closures at a public meeting scheduled for December 3.