Parents plead to Atlanta school board to stop proposed school closures

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools plans to close or repurpose 16 elementary schools. The district faces a $57 million budget deficit driving the proposal. Parents say the closures unfairly target Black communities with fewer resources.



A heated Atlanta Board of Education meeting drew a standing-room-only crowd Wednesday night, as parents pleaded for the district to keep their schools open amid a massive budget shortfall.

"Closing the school, Dunbar Elementary in an all-Black neighborhood, doesn't solve problems," one community member told the board. "I feel like it creates more."

Atlanta Public Schools budget deficit

What we know:

Atlanta Public Schools is facing a $57 million budget deficit.

As part of its plan, called APS Forward 2040, the district is considering closing or repurposing 16 elementary schools by the 2027 school year.

Officials say the proposal could save about $20 million annually and $65 million in maintenance costs.

"It’s not just a financial decision, but unfortunately, finance drives the programs," said Tracy Richter, a consultant hired by APS to devise the plan. "It drives how many teachers you can get in buildings."

The affected buildings would be repurposed for "community good," including recreation and early childhood centers, Richter said.

Students from those schools would be relocated to nearby campuses.

Dunbar Elementary on chopping block

The backstory:

Dunbar Elementary, one of the schools on the list, serves a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Parents and community leaders say the closure would harm an area already struggling with limited resources.

"When you say that sacrifices must be made, we see that those sacrificed are Black children and communities with the fewest resources," Claire Dozier, a Dunbar Elementary parent, said.

Dozier and her husband, Atlanta Councilmember Jason Dozier, send their daughter to kindergarten at Dunbar and are among those leading the fight to keep it open.

SEE ALSO:

Calls for APS to tighten belt

The other side:

Claire Dozier acknowledged the school board is in an unenviable financial position.

Richter, who helped develop the APS Forward 2040 plan, said that many of the schools targeted for closure have aging facilities and declining enrollment.

"The idea that the district will continue to spend money when they don't have money will only harm children in the long run," Richter said. "We want to make sure that the resources are spent wisely."

How to make your voice heard

What's next:

Parents will have one final opportunity to share their opinions before the school board makes a decision.

The last public meeting is scheduled for December 3. After that, the board will cast its final vote on the closures.