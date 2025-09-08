Atlanta Public Schools considers closing up to 17 schools

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools is considering closing or repurposing up to 17 schools. The district hired consulting firm HPM to undertake the complex project. APS is holding a series of community meetings this week to gather feedback.



Atlanta Public Schools is considering closing or repurposing up to 17 schools in an effort to make the district more efficient.

What we know:

The district currently operates 87 schools, according to its website. Closing 17 would reduce that number by about 20%.

Officials said APS is operating at a capacity of 70,000 students, but enrollment is closer to 50,000. About 10,000 of those students attend charter schools.

What they're saying:

"From a program perspective, we have schools that are very under enrolled, and it's hard to staff them appropriately and offer our programs in a school that has 150 or 200 students in the building," said Matt Sachs, a data analyst for the district.

Jason Allen, a member of the "Go Team" supporting L.O. Kimberly Elementary in southwest Atlanta, said his school is among those being considered.

"Kimberly could be affected. It is on the list of proposed changes. However, this is a thriving community, a growing community," Allen said. "I believe that with innovation and the support of the Go Team and many others here at the school that it will continue to thrive."

What you can do:

APS is holding a series of community meetings this week to gather feedback. You can find the list of meetings here.

What's next:

District officials said they expect to present recommendations in November and adopt a plan by December.