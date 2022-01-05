Atlanta Public Schools details plans for return to in-person learning

Atlanta Public Schools is moving forward with plans to reopen schools for in-person learning beginning on January 10.

School officials detailed new plans and safety protocols that will be in place as students and staff return.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike due to the omicron variant, many school districts across Georgia are re-evaluating their policies to keep children safe.

On January 6 and January 7, school officials will offer COVID tests for APS employees and students.

The tests will be offered at nine schools across the district. The tests are voluntary, however, mandatory testing will resume for APS employees once schools reopen.

Other new protocols to be implemented include a new test-to-stay protocol at all schools and APS work sites for students and staff beginning on January 18. This option requires parental consent for student testing, according to the school system.

If a positive test occurs, and students or staff members who were in close contact with the individual will be alerted and evaluated for COVID-19 symptoms.

School officials said the following precautions will continue to be implemented: fogging machines for commercial-grade cleaning of schools and buses, wiping down high-touch common areas, frequent hand washing, and limited use of APS facilities by outside organizations.

Officials did note that a transition to virtual learning would be possible based on certain factors.

"The spike in positive cases may result in fluctuations as APS continues to monitor incoming data and pivot to virtual learning on a case-by-case basis, per class and per school, as necessary," APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said.

According to the school systems policies, officials would begin considering a switch to remote learning if two factors were occurring. The overall school positivity rate of COVID-19 detection is equal to or greater than 5% of the student and staff population. The second factor is if "the county in which the school is located is experiencing high community spread as defined by the Georgia Department of Public Health."

If both factors are taking place at a specific school, "APS will consult with the local department of public health for additional guidance before a final decision is made."

"Our core business is teaching and learning, and we have to balance that with the health and safety of all," Dr. Herring said.

For more information on Atlanta Public Schools COVID-19 testing protocols, click here.

