Atlanta Public Schools offering COVID tests to employees, students

Because of the spike in COVID cases, many metro Atlanta school districts decided to hold remote classes this week.

Atlanta Public Schools plan to return to in-person learning next week.

Thursday and Friday, school officials will offer COVID tests for APS employees and students

The tests will be offered at nine schools across the district. The tests are voluntary, however, mandatory testing will resume for APS employees once schools reopen.

You can find a full list of testing sites below.

