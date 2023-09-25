Police patrolling Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site permitted to exercise more power

Police who are guarding the site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center have been told to use their "full arrest powers" if an individual trespasses.

The unincorporated DeKalb County location has seen numerous protests, some turning violent.

FOX 5 obtained an internal memo that provides a blueprint for security monitoring.

It also lays out how extensive the pull has been to get on-duty city police to patrol the acreage.

City officials have asked FOX 5 not to divulge specific numbers given in the document. We can report there are dozens of police pulled for each shift covering all day and all-night coverage.

That deployment started in February.

On more than one occasion, protesters have set fire to construction equipment.

In the security memo, a manager told the security officers that if they see someone walking toward a backhoe with a gas can, go ahead and arrest the person.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, has explained to skeptical council members that the reason the deployment must continue uninterrupted is because "we have never seen this level of protest [violence] like what has been occurring."