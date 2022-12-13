Atlanta residents bounce ideas to tackle teen violence, crime at citywide meeting

The Citywide Public Safety Commission held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss ways to tackle teen violence and crime. The commission also invited community members to share their ideas on addressing the problem.

This meeting comes a few weeks after police say a 12- and 15-year-old boy were both shot and killed, and others were injured, by teenagers on the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station.

ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS RE-THINK CITY CURFEW FOR YOUTH

Several residents suggested leaders speak with teens directly.

"Where is this collective leadership, not just from the top down, but why aren’t we designing these strategies with these kids in the room?" one resident asked.

Another believed mentorship could be the key to turning a child's life around.

"I’ve been to federal prison for drugs. I’m a testament of it, and I think credible messages like myself is needed to bring about change," the man said. "If we can figure out a way and communicate to youth that look like us [that] we made a positive change for our life."

One resident says that after-school options need to be created or expanded.

"Can we try to pick up kids from middle and high school for after school programs?" the resident asked. "Usually, they are just reserved for elementary, but a lot of these kids from middle and high school are going home to no one, and they can commit crimes."