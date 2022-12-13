Atlanta city council members re-think city curfew for youth

Members of the Atlanta City Council have modified a plan to monitor young people through a stricter curfew.

The effort was spearheaded by Keisha Waites who told FOX 5, "We have to do something."

Some lawmakers along with Mayor Andre Dickens have made it their mission to de-escalate violence. Especially after a mass shooting last month in midtown ended with two boys--both under the age of sixteen--being shot dead.

So far, police have arrested three young people believed to be responsible.

Councilwoman Waites originally proposed tightening the curfew by raising the age from 16-years-old to 17-years-old and moving the time up from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"The reaction was mixed," Waites said.

At a Tuesday night meeting of the public safety panel, a reworked curfew proposal was discussed.

It would require those 16-years-old and under to be accompanied by an adult after 8 p.m.

Waites said the city would include exceptions that exist under the current curfew for "positive activities" like school or religious activities that take place after 8 p.m.

There will not be a decision on a potential new curfew before January.