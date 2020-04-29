Atlanta police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the head and killed him Wednesday afternoon.

Police went to the 2400 block of Camelia Lane NE around 12:50 p.m. and found a male victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators are looking for a dark gray Jeep Compass with a black male passenger believed to be connected to the shooting.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

