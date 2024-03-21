Atlanta police say bomb threat to Washington High School not credible

article

Atlanta police officers and school police officers responded to a bomb threat at Booker T. Washington High School on Thursday afternoon.

Washington High School is located on Whitehorse Drive Sw near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW.

Police did not release any other information initially except to say that it is an "active scene" and their officers are investigating.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., they notified FOX 5 that they had determined that the bomb threat was not credible. They also said that the school day is progressing as normal.

