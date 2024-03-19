Expand / Collapse search

Washington HS staff member placed on administrative leave, Atlanta school district says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools says it is investigating an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student at Booker T. Washington High School on Whitehouse Drive SW.

FOX 5 reached out to APS after being contacted by a viewer. 

According to APS, the staff member has been placed on administrative leave.

APS says the district takes matters such as this seriously, as the safety and well-being of all students and staff members will always be a top priority in APS.

APS also said it is not releasing any other information at this time. 