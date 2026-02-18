Family of slain UGA doctoral student suing suspected wrong-way DUI driver for $50M

The Brief Beth Buchanan, a 23-year-old doctoral student, was killed in a wrong-way DUI crash in Barrow County in February 2023. A damages hearing was held on Tuesday in Athens-Clarke County. The suspected drunk driver remains a fugitive from justice, according to the U.S. Marshals.



The family of a University of Georgia doctoral student was in court to ask a judge to award them tens of millions of dollars in damages after their daughter was killed in a wrong-way DUI crash.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Marshals say the suspected drunk driver is still on the run.

Deadly wrong-way DUI crash lawsuit

What we know:

A damages hearing was held inside the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse on Tuesday regarding a civil wrongful death lawsuit between the family of Beth Buchanan and Cesar Raudales Macias.

The family is asking for $50 million in damages, according to family attorney Robert Snyder.

Buchanan, 23, was killed in a wrong-way crash in Barrow County in February 2023 while driving her mother to the airport. At the time, she was pursuing a doctoral degree in psychology at the University of Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals say the suspect, Cesar Raudales Macias, is a fugitive from justice.

Cesar Raudales (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Macias is wanted for charges that include vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and driving the wrong way. There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

‘She was incredibly, academically gifted’

What they're saying:

Timothy and Julie Olson-Buchanan, Beth’s parents, were in court for the damages hearing on Tuesday.

"She was all about helping others," Timothy said about his daughter.

"We tried to present a full picture of Beth," said Snyder. "She was incredibly, academically gifted and so many accomplishments, but she was also a really funny person, friendly person, warm. Just somebody that you really wanted to be around."

Julie said the university was Beth’s dream school.

"She wanted to be somewhere where there's diverse students and be able to put her research and her scholarship into action," Olson-Buchanan said.

She also said she was in the car with her daughter when the crash occurred.

"We saw just a glimmer of something, and then, caught this car coming at us in Beth’s headlights. The headlights were not on the other car," she recalled.The Buchanans said the hearing was about getting justice for their daughter more so than receiving any damages.

"It's important to us to have a public record, a public judgment, that states what he did, because right now, there is none," Timothy said.

Macias offers no comment

The other side:

Attorneys representing Macias did not comment following the hearing.

When will the judge rule?

What's next:

The judge offered a preliminary finding during court, but he did not rule on a final amount.

He expects to have a final ruling in the next 30 days.

Anyone with information on Macias’ whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals.