$10K reward offered for man wanted in 2023 crash that killed UGA student

Investigators in Barrow County are offering a $10,000 reward in the search for a man wanted in connection with a 2023 head-on crash that killed a University of Georgia student.

Officials say on Feb. 13, 2023, deputies responded to University Parkway near Patrick Mill Road SW after reports of a crash.

At the scene, deputies found a woman who was unresponsive. Medics rushed her to a local hospital, but she was unable to survive her injuries.

The Athens Banner-Herald identified the woman as 23-year-old Beth Elaine Buchanan, who was working on her doctorate in psychology at UGA.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the crash as 26-year-old Cesar Raudales and reportedly have warrants out for his arrest charging him with vehicular homicide, drunk driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Raudales is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you know anything about where Raudales is, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.