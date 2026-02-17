NHL to Atlanta: Why a new franchise could now cost $2B in Forsyth County

The Brief Forsyth County is trying to land the 33rd NHL team with a new arena and mixed-use development. The county already green-lit The Gathering, a multi-billion-dollar arena at the proposed site. The developer says the cost to buy an expansion franchise may have just skyrocketed.



Forsyth County is actively campaigning to secure the NHL’s 33rd franchise with a newly approved arena and massive mixed-use development.

Local officials have already green-lit The Gathering at South Forsyth, a multi-billion-dollar project that features a state-of-the-art arena at its center. However, the developer warns that the entry fee for an expansion team has skyrocketed.

Paying double for an NHL team?

What we know:

The reported price tag for a new franchise has reached $2 billion, nearly double the combined cost of the league's two most recent expansion teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.

Vernon Krause is still confident his group will land an NHL franchise. Krause says he’s still negotiating with the NHL to bring a pro team back to metro Atlanta.

The Gathering in Forsyth County. Courtesy photo.

‘The franchise fee has risen’

What they're saying:

"We are in constant communication with the NHL," said Krause, President and CEO of Krause Sports and Entertainment. The group is developing The Gathering at South Forsyth. The county last summer approved the multi-billion-dollar, 18,500-seat arena about a mile from Georgia Highway 400. But the cost to land the league’s 33rd team has skyrocketed, reportedly to at least $2 billion.

"The franchise fee has risen," Krause said. "We’re operating under the assumption that’s what it’s going to be. That’s what we’re going to our investors with."

The Vegas Golden Knights cost $500 million in 2016, the Seattle Kraken, $650 million in 2018. A new NHL team now would cost nearly double the combined price for the two newest expansion franchises.

When asked if that is a reasonable price, Krause responded, "I’m sure they think that it is."

Krause, an auto dealership entrepreneur, likened negotiations to buying a car. "You always want to pay less than that and the dealer wants a little more."

When asked if his group would be able to come up with $2 billion, Krause answered, "We think so, yes, we do."

When asked what would happen if his team couldn't raise $2 billion, Krause responded, "Then we won’t get an NHL franchise."

He added that The Gathering would still move forward.

'These standards reflect an ongoing evolution'

Local perspective:

Forsyth County Chairman Alfred John on Tuesday sent out a statement:

"…the NHL has implemented updated expansion criteria, establishing a specific set of requirements that prospective markets must satisfy to be considered. These standards reflect an ongoing evolution in the league’s process, and we remain actively engaged with all relevant parties, with the full support of the Forsyth County Development Authority and the Forsyth County school board, to finalize an arrangement that not only fully complies with NHL guidelines but also best serves the interests of Forsyth County residents."

The county chairman was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday, but he pointed to improvements in Georgia 400 as encouraging developments.

What does the NHL say?

The other side:

FOX 5 called, texted and emailed the NHL and is awaiting a response.

What about the North Point Mall proposal?

What we know:

The NHL has also met with the Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group, a rival bid led by former NHL player Anson Carter. It remains unclear if the league would favor the Forsyth site over the Alpharetta proposal, which sits just six miles south.

What is The Gathering at Forsyth?

The backstory:

The Gathering at South Forsyth is a proposed multi-billion-dollar mixed-use "live-work-play" development located on 102 acres in South Forsyth County. Positioned near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road, roughly one mile from Georgia Highway 400, the project is designed to be a premier entertainment destination anchored by an 18,500-seat arena capable of hosting a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise.

The development is led by Krause Sports and Entertainment, headed by local auto dealership entrepreneur Vernon Krause. The vision is to create a community asset that rivals Truist Park’s "The Battery," featuring a blend of hotels, residential units, retail spaces, and restaurants.

FOX 5 first reported the project as an ambitious attempt to fill the vacuum left by the Atlanta Thrashers, who departed in 2011. Krause emphasized that the development would be a cultural landmark, not just a sports venue. Unlike previous downtown arenas, this project specifically targets the affluent suburban demographics of the North Metro area.

A pivotal moment in the project's history occurred during a Forsyth County Commissioners meeting where a 4-1 vote was held to move the project forward. However, the vote included unexpected, last-minute changes to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Krause was "shocked and extremely disappointed," stating the county was "moving the goal line" by adding requirements not agreed upon by the negotiation team. Krause briefly threatened to end his efforts if a "binding MOU with firm commitments" could not be reached.

Addressing taxpayer concerns, the project is intended to be self-funded through a Tax Allocation District (TAD). This means the infrastructure and arena would be paid for using real estate tax revenue generated specifically by the new buildings on the site, rather than drawing from the county's general fund. Taxpayers were promised they "will not be paying for a thing" regarding the site’s development.

The Forsyth County Commission officially green-lit the project by approving the final agreements for the $3 billion development. This move was described as making the site "NHL-ready," providing the developer with the necessary legal and financial framework to formally petition the NHL for an expansion team.

The project's timeline explained

Timeline:

April 17, 2023: Vernon Krause officially announces The Gathering at South Forsyth, a $2 billion mixed-use project aimed at luring the NHL back to Atlanta.

Late 2023: NHL analysts report the league is "warming" to Atlanta, specifically praising Forsyth County's demographics.

January 2024: Forsyth County Commissioners vote 4-1 to move forward, initially pledging up to $390 million in public funds, but only if an NHL team is secured.

March 2024: Tensions rise as the county slashes potential public contribution to $225 million and adds stricter benchmarks.

Spring 2024: A rival bid emerges from Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group for a site at North Point Mall.

June 11, 2025: Forsyth County unanimously approves final operating agreements and funding.

November 2025: Residents vote in favor of granting the county redevelopment powers to fund the arena's infrastructure via a special tax district.

January 2026: Reports surface that the NHL expansion fee for the 33rd team has officially jumped to $2 billion.

February 2026: Vernon Krause confirms he is still negotiating but admits the cost has skyrocketed.