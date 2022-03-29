Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from WED 9:00 AM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Atlanta police plan to move more officers to the airport for swifter responses

By
Published 
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta police try to cover busy airport after concourse brawl

Police presence is low on outer concourses than it is in terminals. Police plan to discuss airline carriers providing their own security.

ATLANTA - Following a violent incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police officials acknowledge the city has almost 30 vacancies at the facility. 

Atlanta Police Department coverage is the lightest on the concourses, where travelers wait to board their flights. 

It was on Concourse D where cell video showed a traveler, obviously angry, wind up and slug a gate worker for Southwest Airlines

The passenger had been on board the jet which was turned back to the gate because staff determined the man, Courney Drummond, to be unruly. 

Police ID man captured on video attacking an airport employee

Police said an unruly passenger was removed from a flight. He is later seen in cell phone video punching a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport employee inside the terminal.

After he was told to leave the plane, the video shows him erupting, pacing, and ultimately taking a swing. 

A deputy chief, Timothy Peek, told members of the council public safety panel, airlines should call in advance so an officer can go to that gate and monitor the exit. That did not happen. 

He also said they are working on a plan to move more officers to the airport for a swifter response. 

Currently, 148 officers are assigned to work the massive complex. There are 29 vacancies, and that is 20% below the staffing allocation. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE