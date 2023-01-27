Tyre Nichols: Atlanta law enforcement anticipates response to Memphis police body camera video

The Atlanta Police Department urged peaceful weekend protests as it anticipates a response to the release of body camera video of the alleged police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Four of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of 29-year-old Nichols were released from jail on bond Friday. The Memphis Police Department is expected to release footage of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement:

"We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city. We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful."

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat condemned what it called "unjustified actions" taken by the officers accused of Nichols' murder.

"Cases like this must not only be condemned by the community but also by law enforcement leadership," he said in a statement. "Those who are sworn to protect and serve should be held to the highest standard."

An Atlanta Police Department car burns in Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2023. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The preparations come on the heels of Gov. Brian Kemp declaring a state of emergency and activating the Georgia National Guard following a violent night in Downtown Atlanta. Last weekend’s violence came days after law enforcement shot and killed an environmental activist, who the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said shot a state trooper.

Kemp's order called for the activation of up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to "subdue riot and unlawful assembly."

Demonstrators took to Underground Atlanta Saturday to demand an investigation into the death of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a 26-year-old activist who was killed by Georgia State Troopers during a sweep on Jan 18. That area is the planned site for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, or what some critics are calling "Cop City."