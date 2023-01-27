Tyre Nichols: Georgians react to release of Memphis police body camera video

article

Reactions came quickly to the police bodycam footage released Friday night showing Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.

Four of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of 29-year-old Nichols were released from jail on bond Friday. The Memphis Police Department released footage of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop around 7 p.m. on Friday.

President Biden released a statement saying he was "outraged and deeply pained" by the video. It reads:

"Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.

"My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest.

"I spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, this afternoon. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father. Nothing can bring Mr. Nichols back to his family and the Memphis community. But Mr. and Mrs. Wells, Mr. Nichols’ son, and his whole family deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation.

"We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When Senate Republicans blocked that bill, I signed an executive order that mandated stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expressed similar sentiments writing:

"Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and deeply saddened by the footage of events that led to Tyre Nichols' tragic death. We are praying for his family and community during this time of heartbreak. As citizens express their grief and reactions to his killing, the state continues to respect the right of peaceful protest."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens echoed those sentiments, but vowed this video needs to be a teachable moment writing:

"Once again, we bear witness to a horrific act—a vile and brutal attack of a young unarmed Black man in America by officers who were sworn to serve and protect. I know I am not alone in my feelings of sickness and anger in the attack on Mr. Tyre Nichols. I grieve with my community, and my heart goes out to Mr. Nichols’ family.

"I am encouraged by the swift action taken by Memphis leaders to seek accountability from those responsible, and that these former officers have been charged. I spoke with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland this week, and I believe he is personally committed to justice in this case and healing in his city.

"The Atlanta Police Department has taken great strides in recent years to fully implement vital policing reforms, and that work continues. Still, as this act of utter brutality in Memphis shows us, we must stay vigilant and continue to train our officers to the highest standards.

"I have asked Chief Schierbaum, Chief Smith and Chief Dancy to review this video and case with the command and training staffs of the Atlanta public safety departments. We must use this moment to learn, to end these unspeakable acts of violence.

"To those who are called to lift their voices and demonstrate: know that the City of Atlanta and our public safety agencies are prepared to support peaceful protest in our city. I am a firm proponent of full participation, community dialogue and peaceful demonstration. I ask for peace, and your partnership to not allow agitators to try to co-opt non-violent protest and put people in harm’s way.

"In Atlanta, we have robust processes in place to report and investigate allegations of police misconduct. If you have witnessed or experienced misconduct, you can report it either through ATL311 or to the Atlanta Citizen Review Board."