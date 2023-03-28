Atlanta police investigating after man shot in the back

Atlanta police are working to learn the details surrounding a shooting late Monday night in Campbellton Road.

The shooting was reported around 11:16 p.m. near the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Dodson Street SW. Police say several men who were standing near a parked car took off on foot when they arrived at the scene. Officers eventually caught up with one of the men, who had been struck in the back by a bullet.

That man was taken to the hospital.

Police say they don't know why they ran.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. If you have phots or video related to this story, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.