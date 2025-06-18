Atlanta police increase reward in shooting that killed 12-year-old boy

article

Atlanta police have raised a reward amount for information about the death of a 12-year-old boy.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department increased the amount to $15,000 for information in the shooting death of Ja-nylen Greggs.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW, according to APD.

Related:

Police said Greggs was an innocent bystander who got caught between two groups fighting. According to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, the boy was struck by gunfire as one of the groups opened fire from a blue car while driving away from a confrontation.

Another person was also shot, according to APD, but he was treated on the scene.

One man, Michael Hollis, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection with the shooting. APD says there are more suspects out there, though.

Michael Hollis mugshot. Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Greggs' death should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, visit their website or text CSGA to 738477. All tips are anonymous.