Atlanta police hopes new tips will solve Georgia Tech grad's cold case murder

It is a cold case murder which has gone nearly a decade without being solved. Georgia Tech graduate Patrick Cotrona was gunned down during a robbery in in East Atlanta.

The family of the 33-year-old cannot believe he has been gone for nearly 10 years.

The Atlanta Police Department is holding a press conference on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in hopes someone, somewhere will have the one key piece of information that will break the case wide open.

On May 25, 2013, the video game engineer and graduated of the Georgia Institute of Technology was shot and killed during a robbery near the intersection of May and Flat Shoals avenues in East Atlanta. He and two friends were on their way to a pub at the time.

Police say the suspect took off in a dark-colored 4-door vehicle.

With no new leads in the case, Cotrona's family remains hopeful someone will come forward with information to crack this cold case.

There is a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.