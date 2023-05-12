Georgia Tech grad's murder case still unsolved after almost 10 years

It has been nearly 10 years since a Georgia Tech graduate was shot and killed during a robbery in East Atlanta. Atlanta Police say it is officially a cold case. They still do not know who is behind it.

"He was easy to be around, and I miss him," Kate Cotrona Krumm, Patrick Corona's sister, said.

The family of 33-year-old Patrick Cotrona cannot believe he has been gone for nearly 10 years.

"For it to be 10 years, a cold case, it starts to feel a little bit like maybe we're never going to see justice," Krumm said.

"It also concerns me that these individuals probably went out to commit more crimes and hurt other people," she added.

On May 25, 2013, the video game engineer and graduated of the Georgia Institute of Technology was shot and killed during a robbery near the intersection of May and Flat Shoals avenues in East Atlanta. He and two friends were on their way to a pub at the time.

Police say the suspect took off in a dark-colored 4-door vehicle.

"He was a renaissance man, really. After he died, my dad found all kinds of things he had been writing. He was writing a play, and we had no idea," Krumm explained.

Patrick Cotrona (Supplied)

With no new leads in the case, Cotrona's family remains hopeful someone will come forward with information to crack this cold case.

"It's a strong possibility that a friend, a girlfriend, a mom, somebody knew that something had happened, and maybe, at the time, they didn't want to step forward, maybe they care about this person, or maybe they're even scared for themselves," Krumm said.

"But enough time has gone by, we're hoping that maybe somebody will now step forward, and say we know something, and we can help get you some answers," she added.

There is a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.