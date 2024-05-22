Emory University pro-Palestine protest: Atlanta police release body camera footage

The Atlanta Police Department has released hours worth of body camera footage that shows the interactions between them, Emory University Police and anti-war protesters when mayhem broke out on campus late April.

On April 25, Emory University officials said 28 people were arrested, including 20 members of the Emory community. FOX 5 Atlanta cameras were rolling when at least one person arrested was tasted by Georgia State Patrol Troopers.

Read the statement GSP issued about the incident here.

One of those tapes, released through an open records request, appeared to show a woman using a megaphone being detained by multiple Atlanta police officers. At different points, the officers appeared to kneel on parts of her body to secure zip ties around her wrists.

Another video shows a protester ripping police tape before officers moved in to arrest her.

Atlanta Police released body camera footage that showed what led to what appeared to be an officer placing a knee on a protester on the campus of Emory University on April 25, 2024. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

"APD is currently reviewing our body-worn camera footage to determine if our officers made any policy violations," a spokesperson for the department said. "The Emory Police Department is the lead agency for campus matters and is managing this incident."

FOX 5 is actively reviewing the footage. The tapes can be viewed publicly here.

Pro-Palestine protesters forcibly removed from Emory University campus, 28 arrested

Emory University officials say 28 people were arrested, including 20 members of the Emory community, in a clash between pro-Palestinian protesters and those against the Atlanta training facility and law enforcement on Thursday morning.

The day started with dozens of people with tents, bullhorns and other displays at the university's Decatur campus joining with other major universities across the country calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

According to an article posted on Mondoweiss.net, the protest was in support of the people in Palestine and against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The article claimed the protesters were a group of students from across "multiple Atlanta universities and community members" who have organized against "Cop City," which is the nickname that has been given to the training center, and the genocide of Palestinians at the "hands of U.S. imperialism."

The protesters say they are "demanding total institutional divestment from Israeli apartheid and Cop City at all Atlanta colleges and universities."

FOX 5 Digital Content Creator Joyce Lupiani and FOX 5 reporter Eric Perry contributed to this report.