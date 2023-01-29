Atlanta police release footage, photos of suspect in November Chevron gas station shooting

Atlanta Police have released a video and photos of a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that took place in November at the Chevron gas station at 180 Ponce De Leon Avenue.

The department's aggravated assault unit said the man was wearing an all-red sweat suit the night of the shooting. In the footage, the suspect can be seen laughing and greeting a second individual. The photos show the suspect with a weapon in his hands.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that a woman had been shot around 2 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the Chevron.

According to investigators, a dispute between the man and an unidentified suspect led up to the shooting.

The shooting was a little more than 24 hours after a man was shot multiple times at the same gas station.

If you have seen this person who know any information on him, please contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

Police say helpful tips may be eligible for a $2000 reward.