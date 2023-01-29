Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police release footage, photos of suspect in November Chevron gas station shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Video shows suspect in Atlanta Chevron shooting

The man appears to be armed and talking to several people inside the convenience store. Atlanta police are trying to identify him.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released a video and photos of a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that took place in November at the Chevron gas station at 180 Ponce De Leon Avenue.

The department's aggravated assault unit said the man was wearing an all-red sweat suit the night of the shooting. In the footage, the suspect can be seen laughing and greeting a second individual. The photos show the suspect with a weapon in his hands.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that a woman had been shot around 2 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the Chevron.

According to investigators, a dispute between the man and an unidentified suspect led up to the shooting.

MAN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES AT PONCE DE LEON AVENUE GAS STATION

The shooting was a little more than 24 hours after a man was shot multiple times at the same gas station.

Image 1 of 2

Atlanta Police release images of a suspect in connection to a November shooting that took place at a Chevron gas station. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

From: Supplied

If you have seen this person who know any information on him, please contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

Police say helpful tips may be eligible for a $2000 reward.