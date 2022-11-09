Man shot multiple times at Ponce de Leon gas station

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets overnight.

Officials say a man was shot multiple times at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue.

The gas station is close to SCAD's Ivy Hall and the popular restaurant Mary Mac's Tea Room.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.