Woman injured in 2nd shooting in 2 days at Atlanta gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - A gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets became the site of a shooting just over a day after someone else was shot at the same location.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that a woman had been short just after 3 a.m. at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

At this time, police have not released the identity or condition of the woman. What led up to the shooting is also unknown.

The shooting comes just a little more than 24 hours after a man was shot multiple times at the same gas station.

According to investigators, a dispute between the man and an unidentified suspect led up to the shooting. The victim in that case is in stable condition.

If you have any information about either shooting, please contact the Atlanta Police Department.