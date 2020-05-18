Atlanta police arrest dozens in street racing crackdown

Atlanta police have arrested dozens of people and issued over 100 citations in a weeklong-operation attempting to target illegal street racing in the area.

Officials say they used a strategy to track down illegal street racing and reckless driving and intercept racers who had gathered at various locations in Atlanta. The arrests and citations were issued at places that Atlanta police say have been hotspots for illegal racing activity in the past, including the interstates and Spring Street in Midtown.

In total, Atlanta police officers arrested 44 people for activities related to street racing - 27 people on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. Officials say officers impounded 29 vehicles and recovered four firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle.

Atlanta police arrested over 40 people for crimes related to illegal street racing over one weekend. (Atlanta Police Department.)

MORE: Atlanta Police Department maps strategy to reign in street racers

The officers issued 114 citations, which included traffic offenses such as speeding and reckless driving, to things as serious as driving under the influence. In one arrest, officials say a convicted felon was found to be in possession of a firearm.

“We pledged to deal with these speeders and reckless drivers who have shown a complete disregard for the safety of others with these dangerous antics,” APD Chief Erika Shields said in a statement. “This weekend, with the help of our law enforcement partners, we made inroads. We will continue to impound, arrest, and seek costly fines for those individuals who choose Atlanta for this senseless behavior.”

Advertisement

The Atlanta Police Department worked with the Georgia State Patrol, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections on the operation.

The police officers impounded over two dozen cars in the attempt to rein in illegal street racing. (Atlanta Police Department)

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

“We could not have done this without the assistance of these agencies, and our ability to work together toward our common goal to stop these behaviors on local streets and highways,” Deputy Chief Terrell Griffin said. “It truly was a team effort.”

The arrests came after Shields told Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council that incidents of street racing and car stunts are at an all-time high, saying that the department will focus on the illegal activities until the problem is solved.