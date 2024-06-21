Atlanta PD looking for person of interest in beating death on Turner Drive

article

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest related to a homicide that occurred near Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive on June 18.

At approximately 6:18 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person down at this location. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive male at the base of a stairway. The victim was not alert, conscious, or breathing, and was subsequently pronounced deceased by Grady EMS. The Homicide Unit was promptly notified and responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

Initial findings, based on a review of video footage, suggest that a physical altercation may have led to the victim's death. Police say that it appears a man viciously beat the victim to death.

The Atlanta Police Department has released images of the person of interest and is urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Additionally, tips can be submitted directly to the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235.

Individuals who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. It is important to note that the information released is preliminary and may be subject to change as the investigation progresses.