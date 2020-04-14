Atlanta offering tax-free grants to city contract employees affected by coronavirus

The City of Atlanta and Georgia's Own Foundation are partnering up to distribute $250,000 to the city's contract employees affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

App users click here for live updates

The effort comes as part of the city's $7 million commitment to support residents of the city who are suffering due to the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release by the City of Atlanta, the city will make up to $1.5 million in donations to the Georgia's Own Foundation to distribute through tax-free grants to eligible contract workers.

Workers will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 for living expenses.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Recipients of the grant will be hourly employees who are employed through a City of Atlanta contract.

Advertisement

“This is a promise delivered to Atlanta workers who are bearing the brunt of the financial impacts of COVID-19,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “We are grateful for the partnership of Georgia’s Own in helping to facilitate this program and enabling the City to provide assistance to affected City contract employees as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Georgia's Own Credit Union is providing systems and staff to help operate the grant program, donating back half of the administrative overhead costs.

“We have seen firsthand the economic impact this pandemic has caused for so many in our community and have been looking for ways to help those most affected,” said Dave Preter, CEO of Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “We’re honored the City chose us as its partner to launch this program and look forward to providing critical financial support to city employees.”

Currently, the City of Atlanta is working to build a list of those who qualify for the new program and will be reaching out to contact them to request the grant.

In March, Bottoms signed bills giving hazard pay for all front-line city employees and bringing relief to employees of vendors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.