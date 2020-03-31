Atlanta mayor giving hazard pay to city employees

FOX 5 Livestream: Click here for live updates

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is giving hazard pay for all front-line city employees.

All eligable employees will be compensated an additional $500 per month during the coronavirus pandemic, the city said in a statement.

The new policy would apply to about 5,400 front-line positions. The positions affected include public safety positions, watershed, aviation, solid waste, transportation, inspect, parks and recreation, and more.

“As Atlanta families manage the COVID-19 crisis, there are City employees going out each and every day so that critical City services continue without disruption,” said Mayor Bottoms. “These men and women leave their homes to keep our streets safe, ensure our communities are maintained, keep our water clean and so much more. They are putting their lives on the line and we are grateful for their service.”

The policy went into effect Monday, March 30.

There are more than 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, with more than 500 cases in Fulton County and about 300 cases in DeKalb County.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

