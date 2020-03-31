Atlanta mayor urged to take additional action to make citizens abide by 'stay-at-home' policy
ATLANTA - Members of the Atlanta City Council are telling the mayor more action is needed to shore up the COVID-19 response policy.
During a conference call on Tuesday, those leaders told Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms they are seeing too many individuals out and about despite a “stay-at-home” order. In many cases, they said, those residents and visitors are not practicing safe social distancing.
Michael Bond, a veteran member of the city council, described how a family member quickly succumbed to the virus. One day, Bond said, his aunt was able to speak to family members. The next day she was dead, he said.
Bond asked the mayor to close the city trails and parks. But Bottoms said she is being guided by medical experts and those experts are not suggesting such closures are needed.
Mayor Bottoms has tried to strike a balance between allowing citizens the chance to get out for a walk or run and safety.
The city said anyone who sees someone they believe is violating the "stay-at-home" order can call 311.
