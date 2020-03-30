Officials urge social distancing on BeltLine and at Piedmont Park

Many are heading outdoors as the weather warms up and the shelter in place order continues.

The BeltLine and Piedmont Park are busy with walkers, runners, and cyclists.

"You can tell people are trying to avoid each other, not in a disrespectful way, but just kind of respecting each other's space and that social distancing," said Ashley Santos. She spent her Monday afternoon walking along the Beltline with her family.

Meanwhile, Shawanda Payton and her group showed up to the Beltline prepared with masks.

"We don't know how many people are on the Beltline or who we're going to run into," Payton said.

Aside from protective gear, the Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' office says keeping a safe distance while you're out is important.

This applies not only between strangers but between people within the same group.

While groups of ten people or fewer are allowed, people still have to adhere to social distancing rules.

On Monday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the BeltLine and Piedmont Park will remain open, but it's really the public's response that'll determine how long that will be the case.

"Meaning if the BeltLine continues or be overcrowded, if Piedmont Park continues to be overcrowded, we will have no choice but to close those spaces. But we recognize the need for people to get out, to be able to get a breath of fresh air, and to be able to exercise," said Keisha Lance Bottoms.