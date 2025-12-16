Atlanta named best U.S. city for Christmas in 2025 by WalletHub

article

The Brief Atlanta ranks No. 1 for Christmas celebrations in 2025 WalletHub cites affordability, dining and charitable giving Holiday spending is expected to top $1 trillion nationwide



Atlanta has been named the best city in the country to celebrate Christmas in 2025, according to a new report from personal-finance company WalletHub.

What we know:

The ranking comes as holiday spending is expected to surpass $1 trillion nationwide this winter. WalletHub analyzed dozens of factors to determine which cities offer the most festive experiences without stretching budgets, including dining costs, shopping options, charitable giving and holiday attractions.

Atlanta earned the top overall spot, finishing ahead of cities like San Francisco, Seattle and Orlando. The report highlights Atlanta’s abundance of affordable, highly rated restaurants, ranking first nationwide in that category. The city also placed in the top 10 for Christmas tree farms per capita and scored well for online giving and charitable activity.

WalletHub noted that Atlantans show strong holiday enthusiasm, with higher-than-average interest in Christmas-related searches and generous donation habits. The city ranked among the leaders for clothing donations and online charitable contributions, reinforcing its reputation for holiday generosity.

CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY LISTS

By the numbers:

San Francisco finished second overall, boosted by its high concentration of candy shops, chocolatiers, gift stores and food banks. Seattle ranked third, standing out for charitable giving, affordable hotel options and a strong mix of shopping centers, bakeries and tree farms.

Other cities rounding out the top five were Orlando and Las Vegas. At the opposite end of the list, Stockton and San Bernardino in California, Laredo, Texas, North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Hialeah, Florida, ranked among the worst places for Christmas celebrations.

Experts say celebrating the holidays on a budget often comes down to mindset rather than money.

What they're saying:

"Start by remembering that the most meaningful parts of the holiday season don’t have to cost much," said Wan Yang, a professor at California State Polytechnic University Pomona. "It’s about spending quality time and reconnecting with our loved ones."

Andrew Burnstine, an associate professor at Lynn University, warned that impulse buying and last-minute shopping are among the biggest budget busters during the holidays.

"Shoppers who stick to their budget are definitely on the Nice list this year, while those who ignore their budget might find themselves on the Naughty list," Burnstine said.