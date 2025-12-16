GBI arrests McIntosh County man in child exploitation case

The Brief GBI arrests Townsend man on child exploitation charges Investigation stemmed from a CyberTip report in October Case involved alleged online possession and distribution of abuse material



A Townsend man has been arrested following a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the sexual exploitation of children, according to authorities.

What we know:

The GBI announced that Justin Daniel Boone, 26, of Townsend in McIntosh County, has been charged with sexual exploitation of children. Investigators said the case began in October 2025 after the agency received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving Boone’s alleged online activity.

According to the GBI, the tip indicated possible possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Investigators with the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit took over the case, which ultimately led to Boone’s arrest. The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the investigation.

Boone was booked into the McIntosh County Jail. Additional details about court proceedings or bond conditions were not immediately released.

Big picture view:

The arrest is part of the GBI’s ongoing work with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a nationwide initiative led by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat online child exploitation. The program focuses on identifying offenders and protecting children from predators who use the internet to seek out victims.

What you can do:

Authorities encourage anyone with information related to child exploitation to report it to the GBI or through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline.