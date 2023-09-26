Gunman who shot and killed Buckhead valet worker added to APD’s most wanted list

Atlanta police have added a new face and name to the department’s most wanted list — 22-year-old Randy King. He was identified as the alleged gunman who shot and killed 25-year-old Harrison Olvey, a Buckhead valet worker, earlier this month.

The victim’s mother told Fox 5 she hopes her son’s killer is closer to being caught now that he’s considered one of the city’s most dangerous criminals.

"I just hope that somebody will do what’s right and turn Randy King in," said Autumn Ernst.

Ernst said she hasn’t been able to sleep since she received the phone call that changed her life forever. That's how learned her son was murdered during the early morning hours of Sept. 3.

"It still doesn’t seem real. It’s like an automatic time clock where everyday I just re-live that phone call and that pain," she said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Harrison Olvey (Photo submitted by family)

According to authorities, Olvey was doing his job parking cars at a Buckhead nightclub when he noticed two men breaking into vehicles and tried to intervene. It cost him his life. Police investigators said King fired the fatal shots.

"He was an amazing person, human being. He didn’t deserve this," his mother said.

Ernst told FOX 5 she is resting just a little easier knowing her son’s alleged killer is the latest addition to Atlanta Police Department’s most wanted list, but she won’t know true peace until he’s caught.

Randy King (Atlanta Police Department).

"He needs to be off the street because he did it so callously, that obviously he’s done this before, and he’ll do it again," she said. "I don’t need anybody else’s family except for his family to suffer."

Ernst is hoping more visibility and a $2,000 reward from Crime Stoppers will help investigators track King down or encourage someone with information to come forward.

King is about 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs about 133 pounds. Atlanta officials said he is considered armed and dangerous.