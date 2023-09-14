Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Police ID suspect in Buckhead valet's killing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in the killing of a Buckhead valet attendant earlier this month.

Harrison Olvey was working at a Buckhead nightclub along Piedmont Road the night of Sept. 3 when he was shot and killed. According to APD, the 25-year-old walked up on some men breaking into cars and one of them opened fire.

Harrison Olvey (Photo submitted by family)

On Thursday, police named Randy King as a suspect in Olvey's death. 

Randy King (Atlanta Police Department).

Randy King (Atlanta Police Department).

King is described as a 20 or 21-year-old Black male, approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing 133 pounds.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to APD. 

FOX 5 spoke with Olvey's mother, who called her son's killer "a poor excuse for a human." 

"He needs to be in prison forever and never step outside a prison ever again," said Olvey's mom, Autumn Ernst. "I want his mom to suffer, I want her to lose her son," Ernst said. "I want her to have his life taken, so she knows what it feels like. I want her to hurt."

Mom shares strong words for son's killer

The person who shot and killed a 25-year-old valet attendant in Buckhead is still on the run. FOX 5 is now hearing from the victim's family. His mother shared choice words for the person who murdered her son, Harrison Olvey.

Anyone with information on King's whereabouts or the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). 