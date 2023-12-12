Family pleads for help in finding Atlanta man with autism, diabetes not seen for 3 weeks

The family of a missing 54-year-old man with autism is pleading with the community to help them bring their loved one home.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued for Russel Rodney F. Rainey, who was last seen the day after Thanksgiving.

His family is worried about him because he lives with diabetes and needs daily medication.

"We are his family, that’s why we’re standing here in unison, because we want him home, the holidays are coming up, and it’s not normal for him not to be home," said his niece, Courtney Savala.

It has been three long weeks.

"He's very caring, he’s a funny person, he's just an all-around family guy," Savala said.

Over the past few weeks, Rainey's family has grown increasingly worried.

"We feel like investigators were doing the best we can along with the Atlanta Police Department...sending emails daily ... We're just searching for him, trying to find ways that we can locate him...trying to figure out if there’s anything else we need to do and send updates. So, now we just need the community to come forward because he’s known. He’s not just a random person to the community," Savala said.

Rainey was last seen in the Adamsville area. The family says he frequents the areas of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Avenue.

Russel Rodney F. Rainey

They are asking the community to keep an eye out and help them bring their loved one home.

"He is known for riding the bus, going up to the local stores, and he is also frequently at the McDonald’s up the street," his niece said.

"We're asking the community if they know anything, if they’ve seen anything, let the Atlanta Police Department know or something. We just need him home please," she added.

Rainey was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, blue jeans and gray/white sneakers. He is 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.