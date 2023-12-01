MISSING: 54-year-old man missing in Adamsville area

Atlanta police are looking for a missing 54-year-old man.

Russel Rodney F. Rainey was last seen at 453 Wilson Mill Road SW in the Adamsville area at 10 a.m. Nov. 24.

Russel Rodney F. Rainey

He was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, blue jeans and gray/white sneakers. He is 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Rainey is a diabetic who has been diagnosed with autism.

MAP OF THE AREA

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.