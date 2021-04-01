Atlanta mayor signals she will back police bonuses

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she will get behind an effort to provide a one-time bonus for police officers.

The amount being discussed is $2,500.

Beyond the extra cash, the bonus is aimed at repairing a frosty relationship between rank and file officers and city hall, according to councilman Michael Bond.

"The bonus is good," said Bond, "but there needs to be a broader conversation to show the administration backs the police officers."

In 2020, scores of officers left Atlanta to go work elsewhere. Pay was not the primary reason. Instead, officers have been unhappy with what they believe is a lack of support for the men and women in blue amid a summer of protests and civil unrest.

At the same time that Atlanta was reopening from the pandemic crisis, crime surged with unhappy cops staging temporary sickouts.

The bonus idea was started by councilman Howard Shook. Bond says the entire council should move quickly to pass the measure and put it on the mayor’s desk.

