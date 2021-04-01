Atlanta mayor signals she will back police bonuses

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
10
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 4:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Atlanta mayor signals she will back police bonuses

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta police officer retention bonuses

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signals she will back bonuses for Atlanta police officers.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she will get behind an effort to provide a one-time bonus for police officers.

The amount being discussed is $2,500.

Beyond the extra cash, the bonus is aimed at repairing a frosty relationship between rank and file officers and city hall, according to councilman Michael Bond.

"The bonus is good," said Bond, "but there needs to be a broader conversation to show the administration backs the police officers."

MORE: Union: Atlanta police officers frustrated by low manpower problem

In 2020, scores of officers left Atlanta to go work elsewhere. Pay was not the primary reason. Instead, officers have been unhappy with what they believe is a lack of support for the men and women in blue amid a summer of protests and civil unrest.

SEE MORE: Officers leaving Atlanta Police Department at alarming rate

At the same time that Atlanta was reopening from the pandemic crisis, crime surged with unhappy cops staging temporary sickouts.

The bonus idea was started by councilman Howard Shook. Bond says the entire council should move quickly to pass the measure and put it on the mayor’s desk.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.