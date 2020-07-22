Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms out of COVID-19 quarantine

article

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in July.

Writing on Twitter Wednesday, Bottoms announced that her quarantine is over and she got a new haircut thanks to her mom.

"Now....back to life, back to reality," Bottoms said.

Bottoms had announced that she and her family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus despite showing no symptoms on July 6.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home," she said.

She told MSNBC that she decided her family members should get tested again because her husband “literally has been sleeping since Thursday.” She said the only other symptoms she and her husband have been experienced are those similar to allergies they have.

“It leaves me for a loss for words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” Bottoms told MSNBC. “We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks, we’re very thoughtful about washing our hands, I have no idea when and where we were exposed.”

Since testing positive for COVID-19, Bottoms has defied Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to strongly encourage but not require face masks, choosing to sign an executive order mandating masks in the state's largest city.

A lawsuit over the city's mask mandate will be heard by a Fulton County judge on Tuesday, July 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.