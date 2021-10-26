Atlanta, Houston mayors enter friendly World Series bet

Mayors in Atlanta and Houston are putting their money where their mouths are.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a post on her Instagram she's entering a friendly wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the World Series in a video on her Instagram account.

"I'm so sorry you're going to have to lose this World Series, but I still love you to the moon and back," Bottoms said.

Bottoms said, if the Astros win, Turner would have to wear an Atlanta Braves hat and jersey. She would send Turner some unique Atlanta food and beverages, including peach cobbler from Paschal's, a case of Coca-Cola, beer from Best End Brewery and a hammer from The Home Depot in honor of Hank Aaron.

COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE

"You can keep the jersey, but send the peach cobbler," Turner said.

Turner said, if the Astros win, Bottoms would wear their gear. Turner also planned to ship some Houston-area food favorites from Blood Bros. BBQ, Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Irma's Original.

"I love Houston, I love Mayor Turner … but I'm not rooting for Houston this time," Bottoms said.

Bottoms said baseball is important to her because she bonded with her grandparents over Braves games.

WHY SOME ASTROS FANS WANTED TO PLAY THE BRAVES

She told a story about her experience as a law student during the 1991 World Series. She said she was part of a group of people that vaulted over a barricade during a parade that year.

"That's how I got my husband, he knew I was very courageous," Bottoms said to Turner.

Game 1 between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves is Tuesday night on FOX.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS