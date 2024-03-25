Atlanta mayor to deliver 2024 State of the City Address

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to address his plans for the upcoming year in his annual State of the City Address.

The mayor will give this year's address at 8 a.m. on Monday.

While the city has not given any direct indication of what the mayor will talk about, several topics could come up, from crime, Dicken's Year of the Youth initiative, affordable housing, and more.

According to the city's COBRA report for the week ending March 9, homicides were down 42% city-wide from four weeks prior but up 29% from the previous year to date.

Last month, Dickens spoke after four students were shot in a parking lot during a reported fight at Atlanta's Benjamin E. Mays High School.

The mayor said he was "shocked and heartbroken" by the violence.

"This is the place where I spent four years of my life as a student and I climbed this hill every day, going to class," the mayor said. "I feel sorry for the young people that have been impacted by this, both directly that have been shot, and those indirectly that were around to witness that, and those right now that are being inconvenienced."

Dickens also reminded parents of the city's Year of the Youth program, which he announced at the 2023 State of the City. The program was designed to be a collaboration between nonprofits, government agencies, and companies to help young people in Atlanta reach their full potential.

Last week, Dickens attended a Brotherhood Summit focusing on personal and professional development at Mays High School.

"There are so many young people able to have after-school programs and summer jobs and scholarships," the mayor said. "So now we want to do that all over again."

Dickens also set a goal of building or preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing across Atlanta by 2030.

According to the city, more than 3,000 units have been delivered and nearly 5,000 are in development since 2022. The city also recently unveiled its first transitional housing site for individuals experiencing homelessness on Forsyth Street.

Dickens has been called upon to deal with several challenges as mayor, including the Buckhead city movement, the closure of WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, the controversy surrounding the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, and the attention that is surrounding the Georgia election interference case.

This year will be a pivotal one for the mayor. Last month, he confirmed that would seek reelection in 2025.